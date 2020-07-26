Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the SSC 10th Result 2020 on Monday. Though an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited, speculations are rife that the board will release the SSC 10th results on July 27 on the official websites –mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: MSRTC Asks Staff to Report in Full Strengh Amid Plans to Increase Buses Ferrying People For Festival

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to decide the final date for releasing the result”, one of the board officials had stated this week. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Number of Recoveries Cross 2 Lakh Mark; 2,07,194 Discharged Thus Far

Earlier last week, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam (Class 12) result, wherein overall passing percentage was 90.66. Of the total 14,13,687 students appeared, 12,81712 cleared the exam sucessfully. Also Read - Full Stop to Cyber Bullying: Sonakshi Sinha Joins Top Cop-Cyber Experts to Raise Awareness on Legal Consequences of Trolls' Actions

Follow these simple steps to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020