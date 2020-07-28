Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce SSC or Class 10th Result 2020 this week. However, there has been no official announcement yet. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Read Official Statement, Latest Updates Here

Earlier this month, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had stated that the result would be announced in the last week of July on mahresult.nic.in.

The examination that began on March 3 and was scheduled to continue till 23 March, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the state government decided to cancelled the remaining paper (Geography) which was to be held on the last day.

Check out how MSBSHSE will compute the marks for cancelled paper this year:

As per the circular released by the Maharashtra Board, the average marks obtained by students in all the other subjects (that were conducted) would be used for Geography paper. Similarly, examiners would apply same rule of average for the vocational subject for the differently-abled students.

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result

Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.