Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 this week. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Reduces Syllabus For Class 10, 12 State Board by 25% For This Academic Year

While some reports suggest that the Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 will be declared on Monday, other reports suggest that the results will be declared by July 30. However, no official confirmation date for the same has yet been released. Also Read - Maharashtra Government's Steering Wheel is in My Hands: Uddhav Thackeray

As per one report, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had recently confirmed that MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 by July-end. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Tomorrow? Know Confirmed Date And Time

Once declared, students will be able to check their Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 score on the board’s official website – mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the Maharashtra board 10th exam this year. After the results are out, students can get their original marksheet from the respective schools in a few days.

How to Check Your Score:

1) First visit the official website on mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

2) Then you need to click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result.

3) On this page, you have to enter the roll number and mother’s first name

4) Then you need to click on the ‘View Result’ button.

5) Soon after this, the results will be displayed on the screen.

5) They can download the result for future reference.

Alternate ways to check score:

Apart from the official website, students can also check their score by using SMS. What they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Soon after this, their score will be received on the same number after some time.