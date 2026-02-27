Home

Maharashtra Board SSC Board Exam 2026: MSBSHSE Class 10th English exam today; teachers analysis, exam day guidelines, dos and dont, passing marks

Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10th board exam 2026 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to conduct the Secondary School Certificate Examination or Class 10 English exam today, February 27, 2026. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra English exam will be held in the morning shift. The morning shift commences from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Students are advised to bring their MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 10th admit card to the exam centre.

What documents and materials should the student bring to the MSBSHSE Class 10th English exam today?

Students are advised not to bring banned items such as electronic devices, including mobile phones, earphones, calculators, smart watches, and so on.

Keep your Admit Card & ID Proof Close: Candidates must make sure that they have their admit card,

Reporting Time: Arriving at least 30 minutes before your reporting time will give you a cushion for security checks and added formalities.

Adhere to Instructions: Taking heed of guidelines laid down by the invigilators and staff is fundamental.

What are the passing marks that students need to score in the MSBSHSE Class 10th board exam?

To qualify for the Maharashtra SSC Board Exams 2026, students are required to score 35% in each paper and aggregate. This year, a total of 16,15,489 students will appear for the examination. Out of the total, 8,65,740 are boys, 7,49,736 are girls, and 13 are transgender.

Students are advised not to bring any communicative device inside the exam centre. For more details, visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE).

