Mumbai: With Maharashtra comprising of more than half of the coronavirus cases being reported in India amid the second wave, lockdown-like restrictions have been announced in the state. Now, the Maharashtra Education Department is mulling whether to postpone the upcoming board exams in the state or not. However, the education department is yet to take a final decision on the conduction of Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Exam 2021. The Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate exams are scheduled to begin on April 23, 2021 and Maharashtra Senior Secondary Certificate exams will begin from April 29, 2021. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 Begins From Today: Check COVID Guidelines For Students, Teachers

State education department officials are getting a plan ready for conducting the upcoming Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021. The plan includes a proposal for the postponement of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board exams. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Declared: 1 Crore Papers Checked in 25 Days, Fastest Result in 9 Years

Speaking to The Times of India, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “I can’t say anything at his moment but, yes, a final decision will be taken this week itself. I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams.” Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Toppers List: 78.17 Pass Percentage, Meet Top 3 Students of This Year

Varsha Gaikwad said that if the plan to postpone HSC and SSC exams 2021 is approved, they will have to seek the consent of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The proposal for conducting board exams amid the pandemic is being prepared by the education department currently and will be presented to the CMO, which will take the final call.

Will Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021 be postponed?

With the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the chances of Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exams 2021 getting postponed is high.

The Maharashtra government will announce its decision on board exams by Friday.

Meanwhile, students, parents and teachers are urging the state government to hold Maharashtra board exams 2021 in the end of May.

Netizens Demand Cancellation of Board Exams

With the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, people are worried about the safety of students during board exams.

The hashtag ‘#cancelboardexams2021’ was trending on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with students and parents demanding to not only postpone but entirely cancel the upcoming board exams.