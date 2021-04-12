Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2021 Postponed: The upcoming Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Monday. “Given the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,” Varsha Gaikwad said in an announcement on Twitter. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Demand to Cancel Board Exams Grows Louder as Politicians, Actors Extend Support to Students. Check Latest Updates

WHEN WILL NEW DATES BE ANNOUNCED?

Class 12 board exams will be held by the end of May, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Also Read - Postpone CBSE Practical Exams: Delhi Govt to Schools Amid Rising Covid Cases

Class 10 board exams will be held in June, she said.

Fresh dates for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021 will be announced accordingly.

“Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We’re closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly,” she said.

“The decision is the outcome of consultations with various stakeholders-students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians and tech giants- in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. I also thank Maharashtra CMO for his guidance and approval,” she added.

“During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution,” Varsha Gaikwad also said.

She further said, “We’ll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates.”