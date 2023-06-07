Home

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Schedule Released: Check Date Sheet Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Schedule Released: Check Date Sheet Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023: Class 10 supplementary exam will start on July 18 and will continue till August 1, 2023.

The Maharashtra Board supplementary exams are conducted for students who failed to qualify in one or more subjects on the Maharashtra SSC, and HSC exams 2023.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, on Tuesday released Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC dates. Students can now check the SSC and HSC timetable on the official website mahahsscboard.in.

As per the announcement, the supplementary exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in July- August 2023. Class 10 supplementary exam will start on July 18 and will continue till August 1, 2023 and the exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Class 12 supplementary exams will be held from July 18 to August 10, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023: How to Download Date Sheet

First log in to MSBSHSE official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Then click on Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 for SSC, HSC timetable link available on the home page.

After this, a new page will open where you can check the dates.

Download the page and keep the hard copy with you.

Notably, the supplementary exams are conducted for students who failed to qualify in one or more subjects on the Maharashtra SSC, and HSC exams 2023.

Students must be knowing that the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 was announced on June 2 and the HSC result 2023 was declared on May 25. The HSC examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 20 while the SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25.

This year, a total of 14,57,221 students registered for the exams and 91.25 per cent of them passed the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 board exams. Interestingly, girls outperformed boys in terms of total pass percentage. However, the passing rate for boys was 89.14 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.