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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in today at 11:30 AM; how to check marks via Digilocker, pass percentage

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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in today at 11:30 AM; how to check marks via Digilocker, pass percentage

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result Link 2025 can be accessed by visiting the official website at https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in today at 11:30 AM; how to check marks, pass percentage(Photo Credit: IANS)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune, is all set to announce the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 today, May 8, 2026. The Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result Link 2026 can be accessed by visiting the official website at https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in, and https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in/. It is to be noted that the Maharashtra Class 10th Results will be announced at 11:30 AM.

Along with the results, the board will display the pass percentage. In this article, we have provided you with the step- by step-guide to access the result. Follow the steps given below.

Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 Declared LIVE: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE+2 results download link active at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in; how to check scores via Digilocker

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th Result; how to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website – https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in/. STEP 2: Click on the link for Maharashtra SSC results that reads, “Download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026.” STEP 3: Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and mother’s name. Click on the ‘submit’ button. STEP 4: The Maharashtra board 10th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. STEP 5: Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2026 for future reference.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th Result; how to check marks

Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device.

Now, log in using your username and password.

If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

On the left sidebar, click on the option that reads, ‘Pull Partner Documents’.

Choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ from the dropdown menu.

Select the document type you want, such as SSC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing Certificate.

Enter the Year of Passing and your Roll Number in the provided fields.

Submit details and mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

To access the MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number and their mother’s first name. Along with the results, the board will declare the pass percentage. To pass the examination, a student must score at least 35% marks in each subject. Moreover, the Maharashtra SSC board examination was held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2026.

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