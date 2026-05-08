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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 OUT: How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result via Digilocker, SMS, official website

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 OUT: How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result via Digilocker, SMS, official website

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 is active. Students can access the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result Link 2026 by visiting the official website.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result via Digilocker, SMS, official website(Photo Credit: Freepik)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 download link has been made active today, May 8, 2026. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune, has published the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 at 11:30 AM. It is to be noted that students can access the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result Link 2026 by visiting the official website at mahahsscboard.in, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Along with the result, the board will declare the overall pass percentage and the gender-wise pass percentage. The Maharashtra Class 10th result can be accessed via Digilocker, SMS, and official websites. Check the step-by-step guide to access the scorecard.

Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Declared LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result download link OUT at mahahsscboard.in; how to check marks via Digilocker, pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.75 %. In order to download the Maharashtra SSC Result, a student must enter his/her seat number and mother’s first name.

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This time, nearly, 16,00,164 students have appeared for the board examination. Meanwhile, 14,54,246 students have qualified the board examination. Nearly 4,22,891 students have scored Distinction, 4,82,264 students have scored first class.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 on the official website: How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result

Visit the official website – https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in/.

Click on the link for Maharashtra SSC results that reads, “Download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026.”

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and mother’s name. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

The Maharashtra board 10th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2026 for future reference.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result

Click on the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device.

Now, log in using your username and password.

If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

On the left sidebar, click on the option that reads, ‘Pull Partner Documents’.

Choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ from the dropdown menu.

Select the document type you want, such as SSC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing Certificate.

Enter the Year of Passing and your Roll Number in the provided fields.

Submit details.

Your Maharashtra SSC mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 on SMS: How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result

Open the SMS application on the mobile phone

Enter HSSC and give a space.

Type your Seat number

Send the SMS to the designated mobile number

Your result will appear in the form of a message.

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