Home

Education

Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2024 Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Revised MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table Here

Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2024 Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Revised MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate Examination(Std-X) and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination(Std XII).

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 Big Update: BSEB Activates Registration Link, Check How to Apply

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate Examination(Std-X) and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination(Std XII). As per the official datesheet, the Maharashtra board has revised the Class 12 board exam 2024 timetable. The board will conduct the same from February 21 to March 19, 2024. Earlier, the Class 12 board exams 2024 were scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 14, 2024. One can download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Exam Datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website – https://mahahsscboard.in/.

Trending Now

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 – Check Revised HSC Time Table Here

The Maharashtra Board will conduct the board examination in two shifts. For the HSC examination, the morning shift is slated to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6.00 PM. One can download the Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 by visiting the official website – https://mahahsscboard.in/.

You may like to read

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 – Check SSC March Time Table

MSBSHSE will conduct the Secondary School Certificate Examination(Std-X) on March 1, 2, 4, 7,9,11, 13,15,18, 20,22, and March 26, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. For the SSC examination, the morning shift is slated to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For some days, the morning shift examination will conclude at 1:00 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 – Check HSC Feb Time Table

The Board will conduct the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination(Std XII) between February 21 to March 19, 2024.

List of Details Mentioned in Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024

Name of the subject

Exam Timing

Exam Date

Name of the Subject and code

Class name

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 – How to Check SSC, HSC Time Table

Visit the official website – mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” TIME TABLE FOR HSC FEB 2024 VOCATIONAL COURSES/TIME TABLE FOR HSC FEB 2024 GENERAL AND BIFOCAL COURSES. TIME TABLE FOR SSC MARCH 2024.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, day, time, and other details.

When Will the Maharashtra Board Conduct Practical Exams?

The practical exams for Higher Secondary Certificate Examination(Std XII) will be conducted from February 2 to 20. Meanwhile, the practical exams for SSC will be held from February 10 to 29, 2023. For more details, check the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.