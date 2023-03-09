Home

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Scholarship Amount Raised For Classes 1 to 5 Students. Check Details Here

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, on Thursday presented the Eknath Shinde-led government's first Budget for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly.

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, on Thursday presented the Eknath Shinde-led government’s first Budget for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly. Scholarship for students of Classes 5th to 8th has been raised to Rs 5,000.

Rs 1,500 to Rs 7,500 for students of Class 8 to Class 10 Uniforms will be provided free of charge to students of all categories up to Class 8 in local body and government schools. Scholarships for minorities students will be raised by Rs 25,000.

Fadnavis started reading out the budgetary allocations in the Lower House of the state legislature at 2:00 PM. He read out the budgetary provisions from an iPad instead of a conventional paper document. This is for the first time that Fadnavis presented the state budget as he holds the finance portfolio. During Fadnavis’s tenure as the chief minister between 2014-19, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was the finance minister. The Shinde-led government, in which his faction of the Shiv Sena and the BJP share power, was formed in June 2022.

