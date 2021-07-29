Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent in the state in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “I am happy to inform you all that the cabinet has decided to cut 15 per cent of the school fees in the wake of the pandemic. My department was following this up consistently. I thank my Cabinet colleagues for their support.”Also Read - Delhi School Reopening: Schools to Reopen Soon? Sisodia Says Covid 'Under Control', Seeks Feedback From Teachers & Parents

“A detailed order with modalities will be issued soon,” Varsha Gaikwad said. Also Read - School Reopening News: Uttarakhand Schools For THESE Classes to Reopen From August 1

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting today with the COVID-19 task force to assess the present situation in the state.

Maharashtra Health Department informed on Wednesday that the state reported 6,857 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths, and 6,105 recoveries.

On May 29 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss and deliberate on steps, which can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. PM announced a number of benefits to children impacted by the current pandemic.

While announcing these measures, PM Modi had emphasised that children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.

(With inputs from ANI)