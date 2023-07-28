Home

Maharashtra CAP 2023: Registration Date Extended Till August 3, Details Here

Maharashtra CAP 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for the BPEd, BEd, MPEd, MEd, BEd-MEd, and three-year LLB programs' common admission process (CAP).

The last date to apply for the Maharashtra CAP admissions is August 3. (Representative Image)

Maharashtra CAP 2023: The registration for the common admission process (CAP) for the Bachelor’s program in education (BPEd), Bachelor of Education (Bed), Master’s program in education (MPEd), Master of Education (MEd), BEd-MEd, and three-year LLB programmes has been extended by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Students belonging to Maharashtra and other states (OMS), NRI, OIC, PIO, FNS and CIWGC category can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and apply for the same. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the admissions is till August 3. The e-scrutiny of the documents will be conducted by August 6 for applicants belonging to Maharashtra and other states. For respective programmes, the qualification documents are mentioned on the official website at www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

The document verification of students belonging to NRI, OIC, PIO, FNS and CIWGC categories will be done by an expert committee till August 10. As per the official notice, the cell has clearly mentioned that no further extension will be given after this. Also, the online choice-filling process schedule will be notified soon.

“College option form filling schedule will be communicated to the registered candidates very soon,” a circular on the website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra states.

Maharashtra CAP 2023: Documents Required

• Passport size coloured photograph in JPG or JPEG format. (It is to be noted that the image size should be from 20KB to 50KB)

• Image of signature in JPG or JPEG format.

• CET scorecard 2023 and application form 2023

• Domicile certificate/ birth certificate/ school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth.

Maharashtra CAP 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official portal of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Select the ‘BPEd’, ‘Bed’, ‘MPEd’, ‘Med’, ‘BEd-Med’, ‘3-year LLB’ registration link available on the Maharashtra CAP homepage.

Step 3: Post that, click on ‘new candidate registration’ link to generate the login credentials.

Step 4: Then, log in using the credentials generated, and proceed with the CAP 2023 application form.

Step 5: Upload required documents as mentioned.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and hit submit.

