MHT CET Admit Card 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the admit card for MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021, MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021, and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 on its official website. All candidates who have applied for the exams can visit the official website of CET CELL @cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download their admit cards.

The MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 16,17 and 18 in offline mode, while the MAH-B.A/ B.Sc.,- B.Ed. CET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15. The MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 are scheduled to be held on September 15.

To appear for the examinations and enter the hall, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit cards for verification. The admit card will have the entry slot, venue, and other instructions mentioned on it. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the exams will be held amid social distancing norms and candidates will be allowed to staggered entry and exit. Further, wearing masks and regular use of sanitizer has also been made mandatory as per COVID protocols.