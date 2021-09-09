MHT CET Admit Card 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the admit card for MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021, MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021, and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 on its official website. All candidates who have applied for the exams can visit the official website of CET CELL @cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download their admit cards.
The MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 16,17 and 18 in offline mode, while the MAH-B.A/ B.Sc.,- B.Ed. CET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15. The MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 are scheduled to be held on September 15.
To appear for the examinations and enter the hall, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit cards for verification. The admit card will have the entry slot, venue, and other instructions mentioned on it. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the exams will be held amid social distancing norms and candidates will be allowed to staggered entry and exit. Further, wearing masks and regular use of sanitizer has also been made mandatory as per COVID protocols.
The MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021 is held for admission to masters of physical education course. The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.-CET 2021 is held for admission to bachelors of arts/bachelors of science/bachelors education (Four years integrated course). The MAH-MCA CET-2021 is held for admission to Master of computer application. The MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 is held for admission to Master of architecture. The MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 is held for admission to Master of hotel management and catering technology.
How to download Maharashtra CET admit card 2021?
All candidates appearing for the Maharashtra CET examination can follow the below-given guidelines to download their admit card:
1. Go to the official website of CET CELL —cetcell.mahacet.org
2. On the homepage click on the link which reads the exam name
3. It will direct to a new page
4. You need to enter your application number and date of birth
5. Your CET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download and take a printout of the same for future use