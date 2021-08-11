MHT CET 2021 Registration: Maharashtra government has decided to reopen the Maharashtra CET 2021 application process for those who didn’t get a chance to apply earlier. The registration for postgraduate and other professional courses will reopen on 12 August 2021. Interested candidates can apply for MHT CET 2021 exam on the official website at mahacet.org.Also Read - Maha FYJC CET 2021: Bombay High Court Cancels CET for Class 11 Admission, Directs Govt To Admit Students Based On Class 10 Marks

The state minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant has announced the reopening of the MHT CET 2021 registration process on his official Twitter handle.

"As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22. Opportunity is being given to apply online from August 12 to 16, 2021," the tweet read.

It must be noted that candidates who applied earlier and want to make changes in the application form can also register again.

Maharashtra CET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell – mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the Technical Education section

Step 3: Select your preferred course

Step 4: Fill in the required details for registration

Step 5: Complete the process, check your details thoroughly and click on Submit

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.