Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will shortly announce the Maharashtra Supplementary Exams Result 2021 for SSC, HSC on October 20, 2021. The Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result will be declared at 1 pm and candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of mahresult.nic.in.

The supplementary examination was conducted in September- October 2021 in the state. While the Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from September 22 to October 8, 2021 and Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021. The class 10 and class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE for the students who were not satisfied with the marks in the board exams.

📢Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm.Students can access their results at https://t.co/smigUpoDgw. Best of luck!! @msbshse pic.twitter.com/gSQcRaLkgX — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 19, 2021

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Result 2021: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check result on the website

Visit official website — mahresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page

Enter details such as seat number and mother’s name and click on submit

Click on view result and the result will then be available on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, around 30 lakh students had registered for HSC and SSC exams which were later cancelled by the MSBSHSE due to the pandemic. The result was declared results based on internal assessment policy. The board recorded a 99.63 pass percentage for HSC and 99.95 per cent for SSC, respectively.