Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said that a proposal has been sent to Disaster Management Authority regarding the Class 12 State board examinations and a decision regarding the board exams will be taken in a day or two. "A proposal has been sent to Disaster Management Authority regarding the Class 12 State board examinations. They will take a meeting and a decision will be taken in a day or two. The health & safety of the students is our priority," news agency ANI reported quoting Maharashtra School Education Min Varsha Gaikwad.