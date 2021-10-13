Maharashtra College Reopening News: As the coronavirus cases went down significantly in the state, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday made a big announcement and said the colleges and universities in the state can conduct physical classes from October 20 and students must be fully vaccinated in order to attend the classroom sessions.Also Read - Landmark 100 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses To Be Administered Next Week in India: Report

"All the non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them can start holding physical classes from October 20. The teaching as well as non-teaching staff should complete their vaccination on priority," Samant said.

The move from the state government came in the wake of schools across the state resuming physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on October 4 after being shut for over one-and-a-half years due to the pandemic.

Full list of guidelines:

The minister said only the students who have taken both doses can attend the classes. He added that students who are yet to complete their vaccination against COVID-19 should get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges. The decision related to how many students should attend a class would be taken after discussing the matter with the local authorities. The minister said the universities should issue SOPs to the colleges affiliated to it. He said the proposal to allow college-going students to board local trains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas will be submitted before the state chief secretary soon. The students who need to stay at the hostel will be intimated by their college administration.

Corona cases: Maharashtra over the past few days has been witnessing a steady decline in infection cases. On Wednesday, the state continued to remain above 2,000 for the second consecutive day, which took its overall caseload to 65,83,896. A total of 2,219 cases were added during the day. The death toll went up by 49 to 1,39,670 on Wednesday, while the state had reported 43 and 36 fatalities on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

Mumbai city reported the highest 477 new infections and three deaths, taking the state capital’s cumulative figures to 7,49,936 and 16,167, respectively, he said. Pune city reported 146 infections during the day, but no death. Nashik region recorded 403 new cases, Kolhapur 141, Latur 47, Aurangabad 32, Nagpur six and Akola three. Mumbai region reported 12 deaths, Kolhapur four and Akola one. Latur, Aurangabad and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality.