Mumbai: Amid fears of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, the decision to reopen schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas has been deferred till November. The decision on reopening of schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday.

Recently, it was decided at a paediatric task force meeting that local corporations would take the final call on whether offline classes will resume in schools in their respective areas.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a member of the paediatric task force said, "Some parts of Maharashtra still have a high number of cases and test positivity rate. Depending on the number of cases and TPR, the corporations can decide whether to resume in-person classes."

The BMC education department said it has already started working on a plan for the safe return of students. “We are looking at the possibility of reopening schools post the Diwali break. However, the commissioner will take the final decision. It depends on the COVID-19 numbers after Diwali,” a senior official said.

The official added that schools would need to have committees to ensure COVID protocols are followed, cleanliness and hygiene are maintained and shifts are planned to ensure social distancing.

BMC education officer Raju Tadvi said, “The commissioner will take the final decision with the task force’s recommendation. We are also collating data related to vaccination of teachers, especially of those from the secondary sections, as higher classes will be reopened in the first phase. The department is also preparing a plan for safe reopening, which will be given to all schools in the city, irrespective of which board they are affiliated to.”