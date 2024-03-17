Home

Maharashtra Introduces Dress Code For School Teachers; T-Shirts, Jeans Not Permitted

The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers in the state, disallowing them to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs and pictures. The teachers can now use the prefix ‘Tr’ before their names. As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the School Education Department on Friday, the state has asked schools to decide the dress code for their respective male and female teachers. The move will be applicable to all the schools, including private, aided, and non-aided, in the state, the government resolution (GR) added.

“The dress worn by teachers should be neat. The female teachers should wear saree or dress (salwar, chudidar, kurta and dupatta) and male teachers can wear trousers and shirts (tucked in),” reads the resolution, news agency PTI reported.

Dress Code For School Teachers: Know What Male And Female School Teachers Are Allowed to Wear

Female Teachers: Saree or dress (salwar, chudidar, kurta and dupatta)

Male Teachers: Dark Trousers and Light Coloured shirts (tucked in)

No teacher will be permitted to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs, pictures.

The government has allowed the schools to choose the colour of the dress code and advised that the shirt of the male teacher should be light whereas the trousers should be dark.

“Teachers are not allowed to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs, pictures,” the GR added. The resolution has permitted the teachers to use the prefix ‘Tr’ in front of their names on the lines of doctors and advocates. The dress code for teachers’ debate presents various angles with both sides presenting persuasive arguments.

