New Delhi: The First Year Junior College Admission Result is likely to be declared tomorrow. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. 11thadmission.org. Candidates note once the second merit list is released, you have to proceed to the next procedure that is filling out the forms.

The candidates must note that the FYJC or the Class 11 admissions candidates will have to confirm the admission by filling out the forms and uploading the documents required to. To complete the process the candidates can visit the college to confirm their admission as per the schedule.

Here are some of the important details: