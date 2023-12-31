Home

Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024: Registration Begins From Jan 5; How to Apply At mpsc.gov.in?

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is all set to commence the registration process for Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services(MCS) Combined Preliminary Examination 2024.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is all set to commence the registration process for Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services(MCS) Combined Preliminary Examination 2024. The registration process will begin on January 5, 2024; the application process can be completed through the official website – mpsc.gov.in. Applicants are required to pay the application fee till January 24, 2024; whereas they are required to collect a copy of the challan for payment of the examination fee by challan in State Bank Of India(SBI) till January 25.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission will conduct the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services (Joint Preliminary Exam 2024) on April 28, 2024. Meanwhile, the State Service (Main) examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 14 to 16.

Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024: Vacancy, Number of Posts

“Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination-2024 will be conducted on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at a total of 37 district centers of Maharashtra through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission for the recruitment of 274 posts in the following cadres under various departments of the Government of Maharashtra,” reads the official notification.

State Services Group-A and Group-B(General Administration Department): 205

Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Group-A and Group-B(Department of Soil and Water Conservation): 26

Maharashtra Forest Service, Group-A and Group-B(Revenue and Forest Department): 43

Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024: Exam Schedule

The Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services (Joint Preliminary Exam 2024): April 28, 2024.

The State Service (Main Exam 2024): December 14 to 16, 2024.

The Maharashtra Architectural Engineering Service (Main 2024): November 23, 2024

Maharashtra Forest Service (Main 2024): December 28 to 31, 2024.

