Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday doubled the scholarship to Rs 50,000 for students from minority communities who are pursuing higher education. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting here.Also Read - TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 833 Posts at tspsc.gov.in. Check Salary, Eligibility Here

In 2011, the scholarship for students from minority communities pursuing higher education was Rs 25,000. In 2018, the amount remained the same, but the cap on annual income of parents seeking benefit of the scholarship scheme for their children was increased from Rs 2 lakh to 8 lakh, an official statement said. The amount has now been raised to Rs 50,000, the statement added. Students from minority communities pursuing education in the fields of arts, science and commerce till Class 12 will get scholarship of Rs 5,000, it said. Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

The hike in the scholarship of minority community students comes a week after the Eknath Shinde-BJP government commissioned a detailed study to assess the social, financial and educational status of Muslims in 56 cities across six revenue divisions of the state. Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 49 Posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Read Details Here