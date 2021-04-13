Mumbai: Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has asked the Central Board of Education (CBSE), CISCE to reschedule board examinations. Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had postponed the Maharashtra Board exams 2021 because of the sudden and high rise in the active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter and wrote, “Your health is our priority. Given the nature and the spread of COVID-19, the MVA government feels conducting board exams at this stage isn’t conducive at all. So we’ve postponed ours, and have now written to CBSE, CISCE, CambridgeInt, iborganization to reschedule theirs.” Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 Demand: Here is What We Know So Far

The Minister further added that “We’re hopeful that these boards will also appreciate our viewpoint. A uniform decision by all boards will be hugely beneficial to the health, safety and future of students.” Also Read - CBSE, Education Ministry Likely to Reconsider Board Exam Dates Amid Rising COVID Cases, Say Reports

On Monday, April 12, the Maharashtra government had announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 Maharashtra Board exams 2021 have been postponed till the end of May in wake of current situation of Covd-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We’re closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly,” the education minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, all urged the Centre to postpone the CBSE board examinations due to the growing cases of virus in the state.