New Delhi: Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Maharashtra government has reduced the syllabus of class 10 and class 12 state board by 25 per cent, for this academic year. “Inspite of the the nation wide crisis owing to Covid-19 for the year 2020-21 we started the academic year from 15 June. Inspite of the closure of the schools, we have tried to keep open the education system through various methods,” Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said. Also Read - Maharashtra Government's Steering Wheel is in My Hands: Uddhav Thackeray

“Still, to ensure that the students do not come under pressure under the present scenario, we have decided that from the 1st standard to the 12th standard there will be 25% reduction in the school syllabus,” she asserted. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Tomorrow? Know Confirmed Date And Time

“The information on syllabus cut has been given to the director of the state education board. The complete information is also available on the website,” she said. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: MSRTC Asks Staff to Report in Full Strengh Amid Plans to Increase Buses Ferrying People For Festival

Prior to this, the Uttar Pradesh State Education Board had decided to reduce the 30 per cent syllabus of Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21 as regular classes still appear a far-fetched dream.