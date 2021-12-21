Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday relaxed the minimum age criterion for admission to classes from the nursery to class 1 for the academic year 2022-23. The cut-off date for the minimum age for school admission was December 31. However, children born in October, November and December faced issues while getting admission in schools.Also Read - Lockdown-like Situation, Refrain From Christmas, New Year Parties: BMC Amid Rising Omicron Cases

The education department has now changed the minimum age criteria for admission for the academic year 2022-23, the agency reported citing a government circular issued on Monday. Also Read - Video: RPF Personnel Saves Woman From Falling Into Gap Between Platform, Train in Panvel. Watch

Now, children born between October 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, and completed the minimum age of three years as of December 31, 2022, can take admission to nursery, the report said. Also Read - Omicron In India: Six More Cases Detected In Maharashtra, National Tally Touches 153

As per the new rule, children born between October 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, and completed the minimum age of three years as of December 31, 2022, can take admission to nursery.

The children born between October 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, and who have completed the minimum age of four years as of December 31, 2022, can take admission to junior KG (kindergarten).

Similarly, children born between October 1, 2016, to December 31, 2017, and completed the minimum age of five years as of December 31, 2022, are eligible for senior KG admission, it said.

For class 1 admission, the minimum age criterion is the completion of six years as of December 31, 2022. The children should have been born between October 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016. The circular also states that the age limit can be flexible for pre-primary admission.

No school should deny admission to children by citing any age issue. The circular says no upper limit is decided for admissions and it can be kept flexible.