Home

Education

Maharashtra holiday update: Good news for students as schools and colleges of state to remain closed on this date, reason is not cold weather

Maharashtra holiday update: Good news for students as schools and colleges of state to remain closed on this date, reason is not cold weather

As notified by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, all the schools and colleges of the state will remain closed on January 15.

2026

Maharashtra school holidays: In a matter of good news for the school going students of Maharashtra, the State Election Commission has declared a public holiday to ensure smooth polling for civic elections. In the recent update, the normal routines across the state will pause across 29 municipal corporation areas on Thursday, January 15. Here are all the details you need to know about the holiday announced by the State Election Commission of Maharashtra due to the municipal corporation elections.

State Election Commission announces Maharashtra school holidays

As the state of Maharashtra gets ready to vote in the upcoming civic body elections, it will observe an official holiday on Thursday, January 15. As per media reports, the State Election Commission has declared a public holiday to ensure smooth polling and encourage maximum voter participation in areas where municipal elections are scheduled.

Read more: Noida, Gurgaon school holidays extended: Schools to remain close due to dense fog, extreme cold, check date, affected classes

Therefore, all schools (private or public) colleges, government and semi-government offices, municipal bodies, public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, banks and central government offices within the concerned civic limits will remain closed on the 15th of January, as notified by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Maharashtra holiday details: What will remain closed?

Central government offices located within the concerned civic limits

Government and semi-government offices

Banks

Municipal corporations and local bodies

Public sector undertakings

Boards and corporations

Maharashtra school holidays: Full list of cities

As per the Maharashtra state election commission, the public holiday will apply to all 29 municipal corporation areas, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Nanded, Jalna, Parbhani, Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Chandrapur, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.