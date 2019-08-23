Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Pune, has declared the Maharashtra HSC class 12th supplementary result 2019 on its official website mahresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to remain calm in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, they may check the result in a while.

Candidates must note that they can check their Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2019 through a direct link provided here.

Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam result has not been announced yet.

Here is how you can download your Maharashtra Supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘HSC Supplementary result 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your result, download it for a future reference.

All those who could not clear their 10th, 12th board exam in the first attempt appeared in the supplementary examinations that were conducted in July.

Those who clear the supplementary exam can apply for the admissions by 31 August 2018.