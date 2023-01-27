  • Home
Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Examination Schedule Here

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in: The head of the school can download the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.in.

Updated: January 27, 2023 4:44 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination today, January 27, 2023. The head of the school can download the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Date

The Board will conduct the class 12 board exams between February 21 to March 20, 2023. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 examinations will begin on February 21 with the English (01) subject paper, followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Persian on February 22.

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023?

The following steps can be taken by the head of the school/institution to check and download the Maharashtra HSC hall ticket.

  • Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the ‘Maha HSC hall ticket’ under the login for the institute section.
  • You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Enter the login credentials such as username and password.
  • Your hall ticket will be displayed. Download Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card Notice

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Check Maharashtra Board HSC Timetable 2023

Examination Date

Morning Shift (11:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Evening Shift (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

February 21, 2023

English (01)

February 22, 2023

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 23, 2023

Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12)

Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35)

February 24, 2023

Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 25, 2023

Organisation of Commerce & Management

February 27, 2023

Logic, Physics

February 28, 2023

Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)

March 1, 2023

Chemistry

Political Science

March 3, 2023

Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)

Percussion Instruments (A)

March 4, 2023

Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)

March 6, 2023

Cooperation (A/C)

March 7, 2023

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

March 9, 2023

Geology (S)

Economics (A/S/C)

March 10, 2023

Textiles (A/S)

Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)

March 11, 2023

Food Science & Technology

Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 13, 2023

Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1

Education (S)

March 14, 2023

Psychology (A/S/C)

March 15, 2023

Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)

March 16, 2023

Geography (A/S/C)

March 17, 2023

History (A/S/C)

March 18, 2023

Defence Studies (A/S/C)

March 20, 2023

Sociology (A/S/C)

The School Department must download the admit card, and once signed by the teachers, the students must collect it from their respective schools. For more details, check the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

