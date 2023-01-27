Home

Education

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Examination Schedule Here

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Examination Schedule Here

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in: The head of the school can download the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination today, January 27, 2023. The head of the school can download the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Date

The Board will conduct the class 12 board exams between February 21 to March 20, 2023. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 examinations will begin on February 21 with the English (01) subject paper, followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Persian on February 22.

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023?

The following steps can be taken by the head of the school/institution to check and download the Maharashtra HSC hall ticket.

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in .

. On the homepage, look for the ‘Maha HSC hall ticket’ under the login for the institute section.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the login credentials such as username and password.

Your hall ticket will be displayed. Download Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Check Maharashtra Board HSC Timetable 2023

Examination Date Morning Shift (11:00 AM – 2:00 PM) Evening Shift (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM) February 21, 2023 English (01) – February 22, 2023 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 23, 2023 Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12) Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35) February 24, 2023 Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 25, 2023 Organisation of Commerce & Management – February 27, 2023 Logic, Physics – February 28, 2023 Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S) – March 1, 2023 Chemistry Political Science March 3, 2023 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) March 4, 2023 Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C) March 6, 2023 Cooperation (A/C) – March 7, 2023 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) March 9, 2023 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C) March 10, 2023 Textiles (A/S) Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) March 11, 2023 Food Science & Technology Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) March 13, 2023 Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1 Education (S) March 14, 2023 – Psychology (A/S/C) March 15, 2023 Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A) March 16, 2023 Geography (A/S/C) – March 17, 2023 – History (A/S/C) March 18, 2023 – Defence Studies (A/S/C) March 20, 2023 – Sociology (A/S/C)

The School Department must download the admit card, and once signed by the teachers, the students must collect it from their respective schools. For more details, check the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.