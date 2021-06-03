Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Days after the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday gave its approval to cancel Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Exams 2021. The state government had on June 2 sent its proposal to the SDM, citing the possibility of a third wave of corona in the state. With this, almost all the big state board exams including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh have announced their decision to cancel the Class 12 Exams. Also Read - Delhi University Admissions 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Cancel Class 12 Board Exams, How is DU Planning to Conduct Admissions?

Earlier in the day, the Bombay HC had dismissed a PIL challenging Maharashtra government's order for cancellation of Class 10th board exams and not holding offline exam. The Bombay High Court gave petitioner the liberty to withdraw and file a separate PIL for challenging the assessment formula of Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021.

Earlier, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the education department will send the proposal to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) as the HSC exam issue is pending in the Bombay court. However, Varsha Gaikwad had said that a decision on the Maharashtra board's Class 12 (HSC) exams will be taken at the earliest.

Earlier, CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Welcoming Centre’s decision, the Maharashtra minister had said that the government will take a call keeping the health and safety of students in mind.