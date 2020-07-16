Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2020: The Maharashtra Board has declared the HSC Class 12 result. The result link for the same has also been activated on the official website. Students are requested to go to the official website mahresult.nic.in and check their scores online. In case the website is down owing to heavy traffic, students are requested to maintain their calm and check results in a while. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Class 12 Result Announced | Know Here Pass Percentage & Steps to Check Scores

This year, 90.66 per cent of the students passed Class 12 HSC exam. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Confirmed, MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Scores Tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in | How to Check, Date and Time, Pass Percentage

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Class 12 Scores Declared at karresults.nic.in | How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, students can check their results via these websites as well.

1) mahresult.nic.in

2) hscresult.mkcl.org

3) examresults.net

4) indiaresults.com

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC Result or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.