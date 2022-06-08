Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the much-awaited HSC or class 12 result 2022. The results were expected at 1 PM, however, the Maharashtra board declared the result ahead of time. Students can check their HSC or class 12 scores on official websites as well as other platforms mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com after 1 PM.Also Read - NEET PG 2022: SC Slams MCC For 1456 Vacant Seats, Says It Is Like Playing With Life of Students

However, Maharashtra board will not release names of HSC exam toppers. As per the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education 94.22% of students have passed the exam in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. While Konkan division has recorded the best pass percentage – 97.21%, Mumbai has recorded the lowest pass percentage with 90.91%.

Zone Wise Pass Percentage

Mumbai: 90.91%

Pune: 93.61%

Aurangabad: 94.97%

Nashik: 95.03%

Kolhapur: 95.07%

Latur: 95.25%

Amravati: 96.34 %

Konkan: 97.21%

Nagpur: 96.52%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Steps to Check Result

First, go to the official website- mahahsscboard.in On the website, click on the ‘HSC 12th exam result 2022’ link Students have to enter their log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth. After entering the required details, the HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen. Download the results and take a printout for future purposes.