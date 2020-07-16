Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The HSC Class 12 result has been announced by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Education, MSBSHS. This year, 90.66 per cent of the students passed Class 12 HSC exam. Students are requested to wait till 1 PM to be able to check their scores on official website mahresult.nic.in. In case the website is down, students may wait for a while and then check. Also Read - Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2020 to be Out Shortly at mahresult.nic.in | Steps to Check Scores & List of Websites Here

Notably, over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams this year.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 at 1 pm:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, students can check their results via these websites as well.

1) mahresult.nic.in

2) hscresult.mkcl.org

3) examresults.net

4) indiaresults.com

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC Result or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.