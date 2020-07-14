Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 on Tuesday, confirmed a board official. Class 12th results are, however, expected to be announced soon. Once declared, the Maharashtra 12th results can be accessed on the official website of the MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and maharesult.nic.in. Also Read - MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Exams 2020: Class 12th Result Likely to be Announced Tomorrow, Class 10th by July-End

Students must keep an eye out for regular updates on the official Maharashtra HSC websites. Meanwhile, the SSC or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Last year, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8. This year, however, the declaration of result got delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country.