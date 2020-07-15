Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed that it will announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 on Thursday at 1 PM. Class 12 students can check their scores on the official websites – mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Second Phase of Shutdown in Pune From July 18, Essential Services Allowed

The Maharashtra state board also said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no press conference this year. Instead, a press release will be issued to the media. Also Read - MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020 Likely to be Out Today | All You Need to Know Here

More than 15 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams this year. In 2019, 85.88 per cent students had passed their HSC examinations. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Class 12 Scores NOT Releasing Today | New Date And Time, Other Details

Steps to check MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC Result or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.