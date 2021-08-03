Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 DIRECT LINK: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Maharashtra HSC mh-hsc-ac-in) on Tuesday (August 3) declared the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2021 at 2 PM. Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result was announced via press briefing for nearly 15 lakh students. The direct link to check Maharashtra HSC marks will be activated at 4 PM at mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE: MSBSHSE 12th Result Declared With 99.63% Pass Percentage, Students Can Check Results @ mahresult.nic.in

Nearly all students — 99.63% — have cleared the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 and now are eligible for admission to colleges. A total of 46 students have scored 100 per cent marks in Maharashtra HSC 2021 Result. As many as 6542 schools have secured full results, and none of the schools got 0% passing or failed all its students.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Stream-wise Pass Percentage

As per the data released by Maharashtra HSC board, Science stream secured 99.45 pass percentage.

From Commerce stream, 99.91 per cent of students cleared the exam.

From Arts stream, 99.83 per cent students cleared the exam.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: How to Check Marks

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it, and keep a copy for future reference.