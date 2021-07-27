Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time anytime soon. Though an official announcement is awaited, students waiting for their Class 12 HSC results can expect the same by July 31 as the latest reports claimed that Maharashtra HSC result 2021 tabulation work has been completed and submitted by the schools to MSBSHSE.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Class 10 Results Will be Declared Tomorrow, Confirms Varsha Gaikwad | Here's How to Check Score

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the final marks of class 12 students will be declared by the end of this month. Notably, the Supreme Court had directed all state boards across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 For Class 10 to be Declared Tomorrow? Check How to Know Your Score | Step-by-step Guide Here

Last year, 90.66 per cent of the students had passed the Class 12 HSC exam. However, this year the pass percentage is expected to improve much as the board had to cancel all the exams in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 to be Announced by July 15: Here's How You Can Check Score

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

In case the official website is down, students can check their results via these websites as well.