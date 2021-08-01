Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is expected to announce Class 12 results soon. While there is no official confirmation on the date and time of HSC result 2021, it is being said that the HSC result 2021 will be out tomorrow (Monday, August 2). Earlier, the Maharashtra Board had confirmed that it will release HSC Result 2021 soon. Once Maharashtra HSC results are declared, students will be able to check their marks on the official website of the board- mahahsscboard.in and mh-hsc.ac.in. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will also be released on mahresult.nic.in. Meanwhile, the state board has also launched a webpage where students can check their seat numbers.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Soon. Find DIRECT LINK to Download Your Roll Number

Here’s how to check Maharashtra HSC result 2021:

Visit the MSBSHSE’s official website at maharashtraeducation.com.

Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ option displayed on your mobile or desktop screen.

You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to log in after entering your credentials.

Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Maharashtra State Board had cancelled the class 12 exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since no exams were held, Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 has been prepared based on alternative evaluation criteria, a 40:30:30 formula.

As per the assessment criteria, 30% weightage will be given to the average of the best 3 subjects of SSC Results, 30% weightage will be given to class 11 final exams and 40% to class 12 unit tests/practice exams/first-semester exams.

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12th) results 2020

Last year, 90.66 per cent of the students had passed the Class 12 HSC exam. Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams in 2020.