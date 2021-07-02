MSBSHSE Results 2021: The Maharashtra Board has revealed the evaluation criteria for the HSC or class 12 students. According to a News18 report, like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Maharashtra Board will also calculate results based on three-year performance. The best of three marks of class 10, class 11 score, and class 12 internal assessment will be taken into account in calculating class 12 results. The Maharashtra Board is likely to announce the class 12 results by July 31. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Compartment/Private/Patrachar Exams For Class 12, Review Plea Filed In Supreme Court

This year, more than 14 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra Board class 12 examination. Earlier, the government of Maharashtra has granted permission to the Maharashtra education board to pass all the Class 12 students this year after the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2021 were cancelled by the government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Board has asked schools to constitute a Result Committee headed by the college principal and comprising six teachers who will be responsible for finalisation of results and safe keeping of records.

According to a News18 report, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “Maharashtra has been pushing for a uniform assessment formula across India for Std 12th. Opting for an evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards will certainly help.” She adds, “The task is challenging but I am confident that our colleges, teachers will live up to the task”

Earlier, Varsha Gaikwad had also said that all the Class 12 students will be promoted this year in the state and their marks will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.