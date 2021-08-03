Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare the HSC Maharashtra Class 12 board result 2021 today on August 3 at 4 pm. The Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be announced on the official website of the Maharashtra Board i.e. mahresult.nic.in 2021 HSC. However, students will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in by entering their seat number and mother’s first name.Also Read - Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result Date and Time Announced, Here's How You Can CHECK Scores

Earlier on Monday, Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister, Maharashtra on Twitter announced that the HSC Class 12 result 2021 will be announced on August 3. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on August 3 at 4 pm. Best of luck to all students."

This year Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams were not conducted this year due in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. therefore, the results have been finalized on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 29 and the practicals were to be conducted from April 1 till April 22, however, the state canceled the HSC class 12 examinations as COVID-19 cases spiked in the state.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results: When and where to check

To check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results, all students visit any of the official websites of the state education board- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. On visiting the websites, the homepage will have a result link and students may click on it. They will then be directed to a new page, where they must enter details such as their roll number and their date of birth in order to log in. The result will then be available on the screen.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021:

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result, download it, and keep a copy for future reference.

