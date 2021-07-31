Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release HSC Result 2021 on Saturday, July 31. Notably, the Supreme Court had asked all state boards to declare the 12th exam results by July 31. Once declared, students can check their marks on the official website of the board- mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in by using their roll number and registration number.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Schools Submit Final Marks to MSBSHSE, Date And Time to be Declared Soon, Say Reports

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra State Board had to cancel class 12 exams. It has prepared Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on alternative evaluation criteria, a 40:30:30 formula. As per this, 30% weightage will be given to the average of the best 3 subjects of SSC Results, 30% weightage will be given to class 11 final exams and 40% to class 12 unit tests/practice exams/first-semester exams. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Results: 99.95% Students Pass, MSBSHSE to Conduct CET For Admissions to FYJC

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 DECLARED: Direct Link to Download Class 10 Result Available | Check Here

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

In case the official website is down, students can check their results via these websites as well.

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Last year, 90.66 per cent of the students had passed the Class 12 HSC exam. However, this year the pass percentage is expected to improve much as the board had to cancel all the exams in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates.