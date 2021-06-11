New Delhi: The Maharashtra Board candidates who are waiting for the Class 12 results, we have some big updates for you. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 will soon be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said that all class 12 students will be passed based on the internal assessments. Also Read - MHT CET 2021: Registration for Engineering and Pharmacy Begins Today At mhtcet2021.mahacet.org | Details Here

The Maharashtra government has permitted the state board, MSBSHSE, to pass all the class 12 students based on the marks obtained in the internal assessments. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 evaluation criteria are expected to be released any time soon by the state board.

कोरोनाचा वाढता संसर्ग व त्यातून विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आरोग्याला उद्भवणारा धोका लक्षात घेता २०२०-२१ या शैक्षणिक वर्षातील इ. १२ वीच्या परीक्षा रद्द करण्याबाबतचे शासकीय आदेश आज काढण्यात आले. (१/२) pic.twitter.com/iSKFeHMqtC — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2021

Gaikwad took to Twitter and wrote, “Update: Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, the government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments. Here’s the copy of the GR on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021.”