Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is likely to release the MSBSHSE HSC Results 2022 soon. According to the reports, the HSC Results 2022 date has been set and official notice would be released soon. Maharashtra State Board is expected to release Maharashtra HSC Results on June 10. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

According to a Times Now report, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared the date for the release. While speaking to the media, Gaikwad told the reporters that the result process is almost complete. She also shared that the Maharashtra HSC Results would be released on June 10 and a press conference to officially announce the same would be held soon.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2022’. (ONCE DECLARED)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the board has not announced any official date for the announcement of the results. However, based on the past trends the board is expected that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 would be announced at 11 am and released online at 1 pm.