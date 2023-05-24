Home

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Heres How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date And Time Announced: The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date And Time Announced: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination on Thursday, May 25. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced tomorrow at 2:00 PM. As soon as the result is declared, the students can check the HSC Class 12 exam result on the official website — mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

This year, the board conducted the Maharashtra HSC examination between February 21 to March 21. Last year, the Board declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result on June 8. According to the data shared by the board officials, the overall pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result was recorded at 94.22 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2023: How To Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website – .

Visit the official website – . STEP 2 : On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name.

: On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name. STEP 3: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Click on the ‘submit’ button. STEP 4: Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. STEP 5: Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

This year, the examination was held in two sessions. The morning session was conducted between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The evening session was held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The examination was held in 9 divisions – Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur, and Konkan.

