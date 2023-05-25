ZEE Sites

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: Students can check the HSC Class 12 exam result on the official website  —  mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Updated: May 25, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination today, Thursday, May 25. The direct link to check the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023 will be active at 2:00 PM. As soon as the result is declared, the students can check the HSC Class 12 exam result on the official website  —  mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023, Maharashtra HSC Topper List 2023, and other details. 

Live Updates

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date Announcement

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date Announcement: May 25, 2023

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date : May 25, 2023

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date Announcement: May 27, 2023(tentative)

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Details Mentioned on MSBSHSE Class 10th Marksheet

    1. Board Name

    2. Roll Number/Seat Number

    3. Name of Student

    4. Division

    5. Subject Codes

    6. Subject names and marks obtained

    7. Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE Maharashtra Board Result 2023: District-Wise Pass Performance of Girls

    1. Konkan: 96.01

    2. Pune:93.34

    3. Kolhapur: 93.28

    4. Amravati:92.75

    5. Aurangabad: 91.85

    6. Nashik: 91.66

    7. Latur: 90.37

    8. Nagpur:90.35

    9. Mumbai: 88.13

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Check Gender Wise Pass Percentage

    1. The overall pass percentage: 91.25%

    2. The overall pass percentage of girls students: 94.73%


    3. The overall pass percentage of boys students:

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result Direct Link

    MSBSHSE Class 12th Result Direct Link will be active at 2:00 PM

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result

    Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.


    STEP 2:     On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name.


    STEP 3:     Click on the ‘submit’ button.


    STEP 4:     Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.


    STEP 5:     Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result



    mahresult.nic.in

    mahahsscboard.in

    hsc.mahresults.org.in

    mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

  • 12:22 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination today, Thursday, May 25, 2023.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result Declared Today May 25, 2023

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result Declared.

