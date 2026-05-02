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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in Today; how to check, pass percentage

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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in Today; how to check, pass percentage

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link 2026 at https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in Today; how to check, pass percentage(Photo Credit: Official Website of the board https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in/)

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune, will declare the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026 today, May 2, at 12:00 noon. Students can access the Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link 2026 at https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in. To access the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number.

The Maharashtra HSC board examination was held between February 11 and March 11. Along with the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026, the board will announce the overall pass percentage and gender-wise pass percentage. This year, over 14 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result?

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Look for the “Results” or “Result” section on the website’s homepage. It is usually prominently displayed. Click on it. Look for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link.

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and mother’s name. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Maharashtra board 10th, 12th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th result 2026 for future reference.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Alternative ways to Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result? The Maharashtra Board Class 12th result can be checked via

mahresult.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

mahahsscboard.in

https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in/ Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to download? Go to the official website of Digilocker.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.”

Enter the login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result.

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