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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Science, Arts, Commerce Pass Percentage: 89.79% students passed MSBSHSE HSC 12th exam, Konkan division emerged as top performer

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Science, Arts, Commerce Pass Percentage: 89.79% students passed MSBSHSE HSC 12th exam, Konkan division emerged as top performer

Maharashtra Board Result: This time, the overall pass percentage for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 was recorded at 89.79%.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Science, Arts, Commerce Pass Percentage: 89.79% students passed MSBSHSE HSC 12th exam, Konkan division emerged as top performer(Photo Credit: Official Website https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in/)

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: The Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 download link is active at https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in/. To access the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result, a student must enter his/her seat number and their mother’s first name. The Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link 2026 can be viewed at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and hscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

What was the pass percentage recorded in Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Science, Arts, Commerce?

This time, the overall pass percentage for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 was recorded at 89.79%. This year, nearly 14,44,713 regular students have registered for the examination. Out of the total strength, nearly 14,33,058 students have appeared for the examination. Meanwhile, a total of 12,86,843 students have passed the examination.

The pass percentage of the private candidates was recorded at 80.21%. This time, the Konkan division became the top performer. Its pass percentage rate was 94.14%. Meanwhile, the Latur division secured the lowest pass percentage of 84.14%.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in Today; how to check

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Speaking of the pass percentage, the pass percentage in Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational, and ITI was recorded as 96.44%, 78.02%, 87.03%, 82.74%, and 81.78%, respectively.

Science: 96.44%

Arts: 78.02%

Commerce: 87.03%

Vocational: 82.74%

ITI: 81.78%

Speaking of the regular students, girls have outshone boys. The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 93.15%, and the pass percentage for boys was recorded at 86.80%, respectively. The pass percentage of boys was recorded at 80.21%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result?

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Look for the “Results” or “Result” section on the website’s homepage. It is usually prominently displayed. Click on it. Look for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link.

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and mother’s name. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Maharashtra board 10th, 12th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th result 2026 for future reference.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Declared: How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG, official website

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