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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Today: How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG, official website

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Today: How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG, official website

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link 2026 will be active on mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and Digilocker.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Today: How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG, official website(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune, will announce the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026 today, May 2, at 12:00 noon. Students can access the Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link 2026 at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and hscresult.mahahsscboard.in. A student must enter his/her roll number to download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.

Usually, during the result declaration time, the website either slows down or crashes as over lakhs of people are continuously checking the results on the webpage. Under these circumstances, the result can be either checked via Digilocker and SMS. Check the step-by-step guide to download the result.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in Today; how to check

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to check? Visit the official website of Digilocker at https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on SMS: How to check? Open the SMS application on the desired mobile phone.

Type and write: For HSC: Type MHHSC[your seat number] and send it to 57766.

Send it to the designated mobile number

Soon you will receive your result in the form of a message.

Save the message for future reference. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on Umang App: How to check? Visit the official website of UMANG at https://web.umang.gov.in/landing/.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference. ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS Add India.com as a Preferred Source Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result? Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Look for the “Results” or “Result” section on the website’s homepage.

Click on it. Look for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link.

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and mother’s name. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Maharashtra board 12th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th result 2026 for future reference. Along with the results, the board will publish the pass percentage and the gender-wise pass percentage. The result link will be active at 12:00 PM.

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