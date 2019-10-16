Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exam 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday released the exam date sheet for state board exams that are set to take place in 2020. Students can check the detailed date-wise and subject-wise time table for the same by visiting the official website at www.mahahsscboard.in.

According to the time table, the board exams for Class 10 will be held between March 3 and March 23 in the upcoming year, while Class 12 exams are scheduled to start on February 18 and will conclude on March 18, 2020.

The exams will be held in two shifts – the morning slot, from 11 AM to 2 PM, and the afternoon slot from 3 PM to 6 PM. Class 10 papers will begin with the First Language exam, while Class 12 students will be appearing for English Language on the first day.

The Maharashtra board has also invited applications for objection against the exam dates if any, subject to consideration if the Board finds it valid. Students will have to submit their objection to the board office through a written application.

Important changes:

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Board had announced a change in the pattern of Class 12 examination by introducing 25 per cent Objective Type Questions and MCQs (multiple-choice questions).

Further, the final evaluation for Class 12 will be of total 600 marks, instead of the earlier 650 marks.

The state board has also re-introduced internals with Practicals for all subjects across SSC and HSC. As a result, the theory or written paper will be of total 80 marks, and 20 marks will be allotted for internal assessment.

The dates for the practical examination will be announced at a later date.