ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result at mahresult.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link
live

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result at mahresult.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 can be viewed by logging into the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Updated: May 24, 2023 12:59 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result at mahresult.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, commonly known as MSBSHSE, is all set to declare the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC examination anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can download the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result and Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by logging into the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Media reports suggest that Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared this week. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 date and time. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Last 5 years’ result dates

    2022: June 17

    2021: July 16

    2020: June 29

    2019: June 8

    2018: June 8

  • 1:17 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result

    Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

    STEP 2: On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name.

    STEP 3: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

    STEP 4: Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date

    The Board is yet to announce the confirmed date and time for Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date Announcement

    Media reports suggest that Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared this week. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 date and time.

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date Announcement: May 25, 2023 (tentative)

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date : May 27, 2023 (tentative)

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date Announcement: May 27, 2023(tentative)

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: List of Official Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result, Marksheet Online

    mahresult.nic.in

    mahahsscboard.in

    hsc.mahresults.org.in

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Expected Date

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 date and Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023 date. Media reports suggest that Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be declared this week. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 date and time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.